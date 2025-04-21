Murder charge after 'remarkable' man killed in Woolton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 41-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was killed in Woolton on Good Friday.

At around 11.45pm on Friday (April 18), 46-year-old Martin O’Donovan was seriously injured after a car was reportedly driven at him on Stonyhurst Road. Emergency services attended the scene and Mr O’Donovan was taken to hospital, but he sadly died from his injuries.

Stephen Bates, 41 years, of Herondale Road, Mossley Hill was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody to appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday (April 22).

Martin’s family have issued the following tribute: "Martin was a loving, caring, fun, and intelligent son, brother and uncle, who would light up any room with his humour and presence.

Martin O’Donovan was killed in Woolton. | Handout

“He lived life by his motto ‘keep smiling’ and was highly devoted to his family and friends.

"An accomplished engineer and skilled outdoorsman, he was well-read, well-travelled, and full of light, and his wonderfully joyous spirit will live on in everyone who had the pleasure of meeting him.

"We are devastated that he has been taken from us in such cruel and senseless circumstances, and as we process such an overwhelming loss, we take solace in the fact that he will always be remembered for the remarkable man that he was."

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X @MerPolCC or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’. You can also report information via: https://www.merseyside.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 quoting incident reference 25000317232.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their website here: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously. In an emergency always call 999.