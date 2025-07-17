A murder investigation is underway after two pensioners sadly died after an arson attack in St Helens.

At around 12.40am, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) contacted police to report a house fire was in progress on South John Street.

Emergency services attended the scene and two elderly occupants were rescued from inside the home and taken to hospital for treatment.

Merseyside Police confirmed that both victms - Peter Eric Greener, 77, and his 83-year-old partner Sheila Jackson were in a house on South John Street in St Helens when the fire broke out at on Tuesday. | S

Peter Eric Greener, 77, passed away last night and his partner Sheila Jackson, 83, died this morning from her injuries.

A joint investigation with MFRS was carried out and it was determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire maliciously.

It’s believed this was carried out by a third party.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We are still in the early stages of the investigation and part of our initial inquiries will be to establish why the fire was started at this home.

“We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly if you live in the area of South John Street and recall seeing or hearing anything suspicious at around the time of the incident.”

Detective Chief Inspector Steve McGrath, who is leading the investigation, added: “Firstly, I want to express my condolences to the family of Mr Greener and Ms Jackson as this tragic time and we have specialist officers in place to support them.

“This is a truly shocking incident and I’m sure that the community and everyone in Merseyside will be utterly appalled at what has happened.

“It’s difficult to comprehend how someone could deliberately start a fire while two elderly people are inside the home. It’s absolutely sickening, and we are determined to find the person or people responsible.”

Any drivers who have dashcam footage and were in the area of South John Street and Parr Street between midnight and 1am and have any information should contact police.

You can call 101 quoting incident reference 25000580909.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.