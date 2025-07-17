My sci-fi mad Doctor Who fan dad was carried to his own funeral in a Tardis coffin

A sci-fi mad dad was given an out-of-this-world send off when he was carried to his funeral in a Tardis-style coffin.

Pete Mullen was a massive Doctor Who fan, who had a large collection of memorabilia including a remote-controlled Dalek, framed pictures, t-shirts, and socks when he died aged 71. For his funeral, his family wanted to honour the former nuclear welding technician’s love of the Doctor with a Tardis themed coffin and Doctor Who themed blue floral arrangements.

His daughter, Toni Mullen, said: “Dad had a wicked sense of humour, so we knew we wanted to send him on his final voyage in a unique way. When we saw the Tardis coffin, we just knew it had to be done. It made sense and was clearly meant to be.”

Co-op Funeralcare / SWNS

Son Craig Mullen said his dad - who died in March this year - was the ‘biggest Doctor Who fan’ he knew. He said: “He followed the Doctors and their adventures just like others follow soap operas. It was clear this was the send-off he would’ve wanted.”

As the coffin arrived to the funeral home in Warrington, Cheshire, on April 10, the hearse played the classic Doctor Who theme out loud for all to hear. The funeral service was followed by a cremation.

Co-op Funeralcare / SWNS

Toni said: “It was a bit of a surprise for everyone. We wanted to bring a little joy to a very sad day, and it definitely made an impact. People are still talking about it, and we know Dad would’ve loved it.”

Barry Openshaw, funeral director at Co-op Funeralcare Cheshire, said: “Pete’s family wanted to ensure his farewell was as unique as he was. His love of Doctor Who and his playful, larger-than-life personality were central to the service.

Co-op Funeralcare / SWNS

“It was truly heart-warming to see how the Tardis coffin and Doctor Who theme brought joy to his loved ones on what was an emotional day. We take great pride in helping families create truly memorable and meaningful tributes that reflect the individuality of their loved ones.

“It was an honour to help bring this to life and we’re so pleased his family felt the service was a fitting celebration of his life.”