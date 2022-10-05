Five American bulldogs were humanely destroyed following the fatal attack in Vauxhall.

The woman who was killed by dogs in an attack in a house in Liverpool has been formally identified as 65-year-old Ann Dunn.

She was tragically mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.

The North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Police attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has been released on conditional bail.

Ms Dunn’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the official cause of death. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

An American bulldog. Image: Alexey Kuznetsov - stock.adobe

Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, have been handed over and humanely destroyed by the authorities.

Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.