Name of woman mauled to death by dogs in Liverpool confirmed as man bailed over attack
Five American bulldogs were humanely destroyed following the fatal attack in Vauxhall.
The woman who was killed by dogs in an attack in a house in Liverpool has been formally identified as 65-year-old Ann Dunn.
She was tragically mauled to death at a property on St Brigids Crescent, Vauxhall, shortly before 4.30pm on Monday.
The North West Ambulance Service and Merseyside Police attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has been released on conditional bail.
Ms Dunn’s next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will be carried out to establish the official cause of death. The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Five American bulldogs, which were inside the property, have been handed over and humanely destroyed by the authorities.
Detective Inspector Katie Coote said: “This is clearly a very distressing incident and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the lady who died.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing as we seek to establish what has happened and I would urge anyone who could assist our enquiries to get in touch.”