Hollywood stars Natalie Portman and John Krasinki spotted filming new heist film in Liverpool - pictures
Two blockbuster movie stars have been spotted filming in Liverpool - the beautiful city dubbed as the ‘Hollywood of the North’.
Black Swan and Star Wars actress Natalie Portman and A Quiet Place and Jack Ryan star John Krasinski are currently shooting scenes for director Guy Ritchie’s new heist film Fountain of Youth.
The sets for the new movie were first spotted at the start of this week and filming is still underway, with the famous duo first pictured outside St George’s Hall on Thursday (May 16).
Images taken by local photographer, Ian Fairbrother, show John Krasinski - who rose to fame as Jim Halpert in the hit US series, The Office - stood wearing a brown suit, as well as filming scenes in a sports car with Natalie Portman.
The vintage car is fully rigged out with filming equipment and is being driven by a camouflaged driver hidden where the bonnet should be. Portman and Krasinki sat in the usual driver’s and passenger’s seat. Filming is expected to continue in Liverpool until Saturday (May 18).
