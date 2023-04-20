Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Liverpool easyJet flight makes emergency landing in Germany
46 minutes ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
50 minutes ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
1 hour ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
2 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
2 hours ago Moonbin, member of K-pop band Astro, dies at 25

National Lottery winner knits for neonatal babies at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

 “Just get your needles out and knit” says Lottery Winner who has created dozens of pieces for neonatal babies.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 19th Apr 2023, 21:59 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 07:03 BST

Neonatal babies at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool have been receiving a warm welcome into the world from a big-hearted National Lottery winner.

Susan Crossland, who won £1.2million in 2008, has created a range of tiny outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens.

Two of Susan's children were born prematurely, so she understands first-hand how difficult it can be during the first few weeks and months of an early newborn's life.

Most Popular

Susan, from Mirfield, in Yorkshire, said: "If me doing this inspires other people that are sat at home and thinking, you know what, actually I don't know what to knit. Places like this are desperate for knitters. So just get your needles out and knit."

Susan Crossland, who won £1.2million in 2008, has created a range of tiny outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens. Susan Crossland, who won £1.2million in 2008, has created a range of tiny outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens.
Susan Crossland, who won £1.2million in 2008, has created a range of tiny outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens.

Jessica Short and her son Frankie were at the hospital to accept donations on behalf of Alder Hey Children's Charity. Frankie was operated on at the children's hospital hours after being born. The one-year-old continues to exceed expectations, and along with his mum, they've since gone on to support the charity.

Jessica said: "You can tell everyone in this hospital wants to be here and does actually care about the children along with the families as well."

Jessica and her son Frankie were at the hospital to accept donations on behalf of Alder Hey Children's CharityJessica and her son Frankie were at the hospital to accept donations on behalf of Alder Hey Children's Charity
Jessica and her son Frankie were at the hospital to accept donations on behalf of Alder Hey Children's Charity

The children's hospital are currently developing a new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in partnership with Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust. The unit will offer 22 neonatal cots and feature 18 individual family rooms where parents can be alongside their poorly newborns while receiving care - a first for the UK.

Jennifer Deeney, Head of Nursing at The Liverpool Neonatal partnership, added: "Moving our neonatal care forward wouldn't be possible without the import of the Alder Hey charity. They have been phenomenal in their support of us, phenomenal in getting the support of the community and families that we care for. So we are forever grateful for the Alder Hey Charity.”

Related topics:babiesNational LotteryLiverpoolHomeMirfieldYorkshire