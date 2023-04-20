“Just get your needles out and knit” says Lottery Winner who has created dozens of pieces for neonatal babies.

Neonatal babies at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool have been receiving a warm welcome into the world from a big-hearted National Lottery winner.

Susan Crossland, who won £1.2million in 2008, has created a range of tiny outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two of Susan's children were born prematurely, so she understands first-hand how difficult it can be during the first few weeks and months of an early newborn's life.

Susan, from Mirfield, in Yorkshire, said: "If me doing this inspires other people that are sat at home and thinking, you know what, actually I don't know what to knit. Places like this are desperate for knitters. So just get your needles out and knit."

Susan Crossland, who won £1.2million in 2008, has created a range of tiny outfits, from cardigans and bonnets to bootees and mittens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jessica Short and her son Frankie were at the hospital to accept donations on behalf of Alder Hey Children's Charity. Frankie was operated on at the children's hospital hours after being born. The one-year-old continues to exceed expectations, and along with his mum, they've since gone on to support the charity.

Jessica said: "You can tell everyone in this hospital wants to be here and does actually care about the children along with the families as well."

Jessica and her son Frankie were at the hospital to accept donations on behalf of Alder Hey Children's Charity

Advertisement

Advertisement

The children's hospital are currently developing a new Surgical Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in partnership with Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust. The unit will offer 22 neonatal cots and feature 18 individual family rooms where parents can be alongside their poorly newborns while receiving care - a first for the UK.