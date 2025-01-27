NatWest announces closure of Merseyside branches - including Liverpool
Natwest has announced plans to shut 53 more of its branches in another blow to the UK high street. The closures will take place between April and June 2025 - and Merseyside is affected.
One of the UK’s largest banks, serving over 19 million customers, Natwest said banking has “changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services”.
The bank said average counter transactions - a service carried out in branch such as depositing cash and cheques or making cash withdrawals - reduced by 62% between October 2019 and October 2024.
Liverpool will see its Aintree Black Bull branch close on May 14, while nearby Widnes will close on May 8. In Wirral, the Wallasey branch will close on May 21 and the Ellesmere Port site will close on June 4.
Full of NatWest 2025 branch closures
- Accrington – June 5
- Alfreton – June 2
- Beverley – June 25
- Bishop Auckland – April 29
- Blackburn, Audley, Copy Nook – May 12
- Bridlington – June 11
- Cannock – May 12
- Cleveleys – April 28
- Derby, Allenton – May 13
- Dewsbury – April 28
- Ellesmere Port – June 4
- Failsworth, Hollinwood, Oldham Road – May 7
- Farnworth – May 15
- Garstang – June 26
- Goole – May 14
- Keighley – June 16
- Leeds, Chapel Allerton, Harrogate Road – April 30
- Leeds, Cross Gates – June 10
- Leek – June 16
- Leyland, Golden Hill, Chapel Brow – May 15
- Liverpool, Aintree Black Bull – May 14
- Long Eaton – May 29
- Louth – May 28
- Manchester – June 11
- Mansfield – June 26
- Market Drayton – to be confirmed
- Mexborough – June 3
- Middleton – April 30
- Morley – May 8
- Nantwich – June 19
- Newark-on-Trent – June 17
- Newcastle upon Tyne, West Denton – May 1
- Nottingham, Sherwood, Hucknall Road – May 21
- Nottingham, West Bridgford – June 24
- Rawtenstall – May 29
- Rochdale – June 10
- Salford, Trafford Park, Third Avenue – May 20
- Sheffield, Ecclesall Road – May 7
- St Annes On Sea – June 24
- Stafford – June 25
- Stockport, Hazel Grove – June 19
- Stockport, Heaton Moor – June 3
- Stockton-on-Tees – June 4
- Stoke-on-Trent, Longton – June 5
- Urmston – May 13
- Uttoxeter – June 2
- Wallasey – May 21
- Washington – June 17
- Widnes – May 8
- Willerby – April 29
- Wilmslow – May 20
- Windermere – May 1
- Worksop – June 18
