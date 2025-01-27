Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

NatWest plans to shut branches in Liverpool and Merseyside as part of its 2025 closures, impacting the high street with a shift towards mobile banking.

Natwest has announced plans to shut 53 more of its branches in another blow to the UK high street. The closures will take place between April and June 2025 - and Merseyside is affected.

One of the UK’s largest banks, serving over 19 million customers, Natwest said banking has “changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services”.

The bank said average counter transactions - a service carried out in branch such as depositing cash and cheques or making cash withdrawals - reduced by 62% between October 2019 and October 2024.

Liverpool will see its Aintree Black Bull branch close on May 14, while nearby Widnes will close on May 8. In Wirral, the Wallasey branch will close on May 21 and the Ellesmere Port site will close on June 4.

Full of NatWest 2025 branch closures

Accrington – June 5

Alfreton – June 2

Beverley – June 25

Bishop Auckland – April 29

Blackburn, Audley, Copy Nook – May 12

Bridlington – June 11

Cannock – May 12

Cleveleys – April 28

Derby, Allenton – May 13

Dewsbury – April 28

Ellesmere Port – June 4

Failsworth, Hollinwood, Oldham Road – May 7

Farnworth – May 15

Garstang – June 26

Goole – May 14

Keighley – June 16

Leeds, Chapel Allerton, Harrogate Road – April 30

Leeds, Cross Gates – June 10

Leek – June 16

Leyland, Golden Hill, Chapel Brow – May 15

Liverpool, Aintree Black Bull – May 14

Long Eaton – May 29

Louth – May 28

Manchester – June 11

Mansfield – June 26

Market Drayton – to be confirmed

Mexborough – June 3

Middleton – April 30

Morley – May 8

Nantwich – June 19

Newark-on-Trent – June 17

Newcastle upon Tyne, West Denton – May 1

Nottingham, Sherwood, Hucknall Road – May 21

Nottingham, West Bridgford – June 24

Rawtenstall – May 29

Rochdale – June 10

Salford, Trafford Park, Third Avenue – May 20

Sheffield, Ecclesall Road – May 7

St Annes On Sea – June 24

Stafford – June 25

Stockport, Hazel Grove – June 19

Stockport, Heaton Moor – June 3

Stockton-on-Tees – June 4

Stoke-on-Trent, Longton – June 5

Urmston – May 13

Uttoxeter – June 2

Wallasey – May 21

Washington – June 17

Widnes – May 8

Willerby – April 29

Wilmslow – May 20

Windermere – May 1

Worksop – June 18