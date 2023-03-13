A number of teachers will strike across Liverpool and Merseyside in a dispute over pay.

Teachers who are members of the National Education Union (NEU) will strike again this week, after members voted overwhelming in favour of another round of walk outs.

Staff in state-funded schools across England will take part in the strike action, which will be the North West’s third batch of walk-outs.

It is likely many schools across Merseyside will be forced to close or partially close during the strike action on Wednesday 15 March and Thursday 16 March.

NEU joint general secretary, Kevin Courtney, said: “I think a majority of schools will be affected by the dispute – some of them with full closures and many more with partial closures.”

The NEU is campaigning for a ‘fully-funded, above inflation pay rise’ and aiming to raise awareness of what they say is a lack of funding in schools.

Schools in Wales were scheduled to participate in walk-outs this week, but following meaningful negotiations between the National Education Union and the Welsh Government, a new, revised and fully-funded pay offer will be put to teacher members and strikes have been called off.

In England, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan is refusing to talk to unions about a pay offer, unless this week’s strikes are called off first. However, if a pay agreement is not made, the NEU have a mandate to continue strikes until July.

NEU Picket line outside Woodlands Primary School in Birkenhead. Credit: Edward Barnes

Across Liverpool and Merseyside, two days of strike action have already taken place and many schools have been closed or partially closed as a result. It is expected that this week’s strikes will cause further disruption.

The Department for Education said: “In the event of strike action at a school, the school leaders or local authority that manages the school will take all reasonable steps to keep the school open for as many pupils as possible.”

Why is strike action taking place?

The strike action is the result of an ongoing dispute between NEU members and the government. The NEU says that teachers have lost 23% in real-term pay cuts since 2010, with the government offering a pay rise of 5% in 2022. Strike action also aims to raise awareness of underfunding in schools.

Dr Mary Bousted and Mr Courtney, joint general secretaries of the NEU, said: “We have continually raised our concerns with successive education secretaries about teacher and support staff pay and its funding in schools and colleges, but instead of seeking to resolve the issue they have sat on their hands. It is disappointing that the Government prefers to talk about yet more draconian anti-strike legislation, rather than work with us to address the causes of strike action.

“The average 5% pay rise for teachers this year is some 7% behind inflation. In the midst of a cost of living crisis, that is an unsustainable situation.”

The union is said to be considering a pay rise of 9% if the government fully funds it.

Will I find out in advance if my child’s class will be affected?

Teachers who are members of the NEU have no obligation to give advance notice of whether they intend to strike, so it can be difficult for school leaders to plan accordingly. However, many teachers are expected to give advance notice where they can about whether they intend to strike or not to help colleagues, parents and pupils - or make the decision not to take part in the strike action.

Although headteachers and school leaders hope to keep schools open, this may not be possible if a large number of teachers decide to strike. This means that schools could close, or attendence may be restricted to certain year groups or classes.

If schools need to restrict attendance, the government has asked that schools prioritise vulnerable children, children of critical workers and pupils who are due to take public examinations and other formal assessments.

Are any schools in Merseyside planning to be closed on strike days?

Should I still send my child to school on strike days?

Children should still attend school as usual, unless you are advised otherwise by the school leaders.

What has the government said?

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Once again I am calling on the NEU to accept our serious offer to call off planned strike action and engage in talks on all areas of this dispute including pay.