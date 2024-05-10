Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The exciting new airline adds to LJLA’s impressive line-up.

An award-winning airline is set to jet off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) next summer.

SunExpress, a joint venture of Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, will launch flights from Liverpool to Türkiye in 2025, offering a number of flights throughout the summer. The first flight will take off on April 6, with the airline providing three flights per week from the airport in Speke to Antalya.

The new flights mark an expansion of SunExpress’ services from across the UK. The leisure carrier is currently operating 136 flights per week from nine airports in the UK in summer 2024, including Birmingham and Manchester.

Paul Winfield, Aviation Director for LJLA commented, “We are delighted to welcome this new scheduled service with SunExpress, the latest carrier to announce operations from Liverpool. Antalya remains a popular destination from Liverpool and a route with significant scope to grow when comparing capacity to other UK Airports.

“We look forward to seeing SunExpress begin and grow their services in Liverpool, with passengers from across the North West being given the opportunity to fly to popular destinations from the Faster Easier Friendlier Airport in the North West.”