Arriva will operate dedicated matchday bus services for Everton Football Club's final test event at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two new services will run for the third and final test event at Everton Football Club’s Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday (August 9), as well as new Stagecoach services.

The Arriva 929 and 939 services will transport supporters to and from the new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, as Everton conclude their pre-season schedule with a 3pm kick-off against Italian side, AS Roma.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A full-capacity crowd is expected for the game, which will be followed by an EFC v Roma Legends fixture at 5.15pm.

Both services will start 3.5 hours before kick-off, and will be at stops for the return journey 10 minutes before the final whistle (operating for up to 2.5 hours or until crowds have dispersed).

Along with these new direct bus services - which will also run for every home game or other special event at the stadium - Arriva also operates other services which call within walking distance of the stadium (47, 52/52A, 53, 54/54A, 55, 56/56A,and 58A).

Arriva bus at Hill Dickinson Stadium. | Arriva

Getty Images

Adam Marshall Head of Commercial at Arriva North West said "We are really looking forward to the new season and operating our 929 (Liverpool One) and 939 (Bootle Strand) services. The two test events have been important to understand how the services perform and listen to feedback from stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the mean time we have been bringing additional fleet in to support capacity increases, and working with Everton Football club and the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority improve and test our plans to ensure buses can operate quickly and reliably to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

“With £2 adult singles offer a great value way to travel and we operate 3.5 hours before the game and 2.5 hours after to give our customers time to arrive and depart as they need."

Full travel information - including buses, Merseyrail and Mersey Ferries services - can be found here.