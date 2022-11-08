A new block of 27 apartments for retired sailors has been recommended for approval despite 88 people being opposed to the application.

The proposed building, in Egremont, Wirral, would be between three and four storeys and would sit within the Mariner’s Park on the banks of the Mersey off Royden Avenue and Cliff Drive.

Communal facilities, a private libary, office floorspace and parking would also be included as part of the scheme.

88 people have signed a petition against the plans objecting to the loss of trees, risk to damage to surrounding property during construction, and that the design is out of character.

The Mariner’s Park is a retirement community for sailers and other seafarers and was established in the 19th century. A large care home is already part of the community with a number of other developments on the site over the years.

The building will face out onto the Mersey to maximise the views with a “modern-ordered facade.” A report said the application is “acceptable in principle” and “would not have a detrimental impact upon the character or appearance of the area.”

The application is due to be considered by Wirral councillors on November 10 where a proposal to knock down a derelict warehouse and put in three houses has also been recommended for approval.

The derelict warehouse, on Rake Lane in Liscard, would be demolished with three one-and-a-half storey dwellings put in its place.

Two people have supported the proposal while nine letters sent in are opposed. A petition of 34 people is also opposed.

Those supporting said: “The site is currently an eyesore and given the state of the site, the sooner it is developed the better” while those opposed are worried about possible asbestos in the old building and lack of detail of the proposed landscaping.

An original application in 2008 for four houses was approved on appeal but this has now been revised down to three to make the scheme “less dense.”

The application says the new houses will be “combined with private parking, gardens and ecologically friendly land-scaping to support recovery of the local natural bio-diversity.”

