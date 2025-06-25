Plans have been lodged to open a new venue in the shadow of Everton’s new Hill Dickinson Stadium named in honour of the club’s most successful ever manager.

Liverpool Council will be asked to run the rule over a premises licence application for the Howard Kendall Suite on Collingwood Dock, less than a mile from the Bramley-Moore Dock ground.

Operated by hospitality firm Intersky, the business is seeking to open up its purpose built venue opposite the 52,769-seater ground, created through shipping containers. It has now lodged a bid with the local authority for the terms that would allow it to operate throughout the season.

This includes permission to serve alcohol until 1am daily. According to its website, the business is aiming to provide a “unique and VIP hospitality pre and post-match.”

It is the latest in a series of hospitality venues to begin to emerge as the Blues make Regent Road their new home, with just weeks until the men’s first team begin life away from Goodison Park after 133 years. The name is derived from the man many considered to be the greatest in Everton’s long history.

Plans lodged for Howard Kendall bar. | Howard Kendall Suite Instagram

Howard Kendall played for the Toffees and managed them over three spells, including their most successful period in the 1980s. A website set up for the proposed venue said: “The Peoples Club’s loyal supporters know who the man, the player, the manager and the legend is, for those who do not, he’s one of Everton’s greats.

“We wanted to continue the celebration of his success by dedicating our fans’ suite to him. Howard Kendall Suites provides the perfect place to embrace the deep history of the club as well as celebrate its success.”

Intersky is seeking the council’s sign off to operate from the uniquely formed site from 9am to 1.30am each day, serving alcohol on and off the premises until 1am with the performance of live and recorded music throughout. Its website set out the idea for the venue.

It said: “Situated near the new home of Everton FC in the docklands of Liverpool, we have created the perfect venue for fans to enjoy unique and VIP hospitality pre and post-match. Purpose-built for the ultimate fan experience, this unique venue inspired by shipping containers delivers the perfect atmosphere in a luxury environment.​

“With a fully stocked bar, premier dining, and excellent entertainment in executive surroundings, The Howard Kendall Suite delivers the perfect hospitality experience. With parking and a short walk to the stadium, it sits perfectly within the heart of the club’s new home.”

A date has yet to be confirmed for the plans to go before city officials.