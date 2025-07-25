The company behind New Brighton’s Adventureland has been charged following an incident involving an inflatable pirate ship in 2023.

Wilkie Leisure Group Ltd, the firm behind the popular seaside attraction, is due to appear at Wirral Magistrates Court on October 2. A court date had been set for July 24 but the case was adjourned.

The courts confirmed to the LDRS the company has been charged with two counts related to an incident that took place at the Adventureland on Marine Promenade, New Brighton on November 18 2023. The case is being brought by Wirral Borough Council.

Adventureland New Brighton | Google/LDRS

The counts are both under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974. These relate to as failure as an employer “to ensure so far as reasonably practical the health and safety at work for all your employees […] whilst involved with the provision and use of inflatable play equipment” and “failing to make a suitable and sufficient assessment of the risk.”

The charges also allege a “failure to implement, control, monitor, and review proactive measures” and a failure to provide information, training and supervision as well as inspect and monitor work equipment. This would be contrary to Section 2 and 33 (1)(a) of the 1974 act.

The charges are understood to relate to an incident on November 18 where an inflatable pirate ship collapsed at the seaside resort attraction. Fire crews and paramedics were called to the incident at the time but all persons were accounted for.

