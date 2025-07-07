Lively Merseyside seaside gem with golden beach named among Britain's best places to live in 2025
A thriving Merseyside seaside town has been named amongst The Times and The Sunday Times’ latest best places to live guide.
The new guide features 20 coastal spots in Britain, which The Times says “avoid the twin blights that affect so many of our coastal towns, which are often either crippled by deprivation or so overrun with second homes that you won’t find a pub, a shop or a light on in winter”.
The only Merseyside town to feature on the list is Wirral’s New Brighton, described as “a lively rival to fancier Wirral neighbours.”
The Times said: “This Victorian spot just across the Mersey from Liverpool is the opposite of a fading resort.
“A refreshed streetscape, community clean-ups and lots of cool new independent businesses are the most visible signs of the long-term planning and investment that are turning New Brighton into a lively rival to fancier Wirral neighbours such as Heswall, Hoylake and West Kirby.
“Highlights include the vintage and vinyl shops, bars and restaurants in the Victoria Quarter, and SUP, a bar/café/crafted goods shop opposite the railway station (from where Merseyrail trains will take you to Liverpool Central in 25 minutes).
“A golden beach — safe for swimming when the lifeguards are about — and sweeping views across the river to Liverpool docks and Everton FC’s new stadium maintain the maritime feel. Prices are relatively forgiving too, with four-bedroom Victorian semis and terraces from about £250,000.”
The average house price in New Brighton is a fairly affordable £183,869 - much cheaper than other coastal rivals including West Kirby and Crosby.
England’s best places to live by the coast
- Falmouth, Cornwall
- Tynemouth, Tyne & Wear
- Beer, Devon
- New Brighton, Merseyside
- Deal, Kent
- Southsea, Hampshire
- Hunstanton, Norfolk
- Clevedon, Somerset
- The Witterings, West Sussex
- Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire
- Hove, East Sussex
- Isle of Wight
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.