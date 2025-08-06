A Wirral members’ club has been unsuccessful in a bid to stay open longer after neighbours claimed they’d been disturbed by people urinating in the street and “taking drugs” close to their homes.

Gary Miller from the Phoenix Club on Rake Lane in New Brighton had applied to Wirral Council to extend the club’s opening hours. The members’ club, which people can join for £24 a year, describes itself as “New Brighton’s premier late bar.”

The club had initially asked to stay open until at least 1.45am every day and 3.45am on Fridays and Saturdays. However, due to concerns, they changed the application to close at 1.30am Sunday to Thursday and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Phoenix Club, New Brighton | Google/LDRS

During a lengthy Wirral Council licensing meeting on July 23, which ran for more than six hours, the members’ club fielded accusations and serious allegations over its operations. The business was also heavily criticised over the fact it previously played loud music and hosted DJs into the early hours of the morning without a licence.

Representatives for the Phoenix Club claimed the issues raised by police and licensing were minor and it had addressed some concerns such as the noise caused by a late night DJ. They also argued issues with antisocial behaviour were a wider issue and could not be tied specifically to the members club.

At the meeting on July 23, councillors said they would issue their decision in several working days. In coming to their decision, councillors ultimately decided to reject the request.

The application to extend the hours the member’s club is open was turned down as well as changes put forward to conditions on the licence. However changes to entrance and exits were granted.

This means the members club will have to stop selling alcohol at half past midnight Sunday to Thursday and 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Closing times will be an hour after this.

The Phoenix Club will still not be able to play live and recorded music beyond 11pm. Representatives for the business said it would not be able to afford operating during the week if it wasn’t able to do this and they had lost bookings as a result

On July 23, Andrew Bushell, the council’s licensing officer, revealed details behind the 21 complaints he’d received including “shouting and fighting in the street beyond 2am”, vomit and smashed glass around the premises. An inspection later found three breaches of the licence.

Police said there had been 22 incidents since 2007 linked with the club but the majority of these had happened since the current operators took over. Tom Griffiths, police licensing officer, said the force had serious concerns and couldn’t support any part of the application to extend the hours as they felt it would likely lead to more public nuisance and antisocial behaviour.

Addressing concerns about alleged drug use, Louis Miller on behalf of the club said it took these allegations extremely seriously and rejected the claims. He also disputed people had heard “snorting noises,” arguing this contradicted the complaints about loud noise.

Mr Miller said the venue had “a long history as part of the fabric of the New Brighton community” and listened to police demands. He told councillors: “We have shown ourselves as a responsible operator who does listen and adapt and contribute positively to the area.”