A seven year old child was left scared after people were shouting and screaming in the street outside their home, according to Merseyside Police.

A row over a request to extend a member’s club opening hours came to a head this week as the business faced opposition left, right and centre.

Gary Miller from the Phoenix Club on Rake Lane had applied to Wirral Council to extend the club’s opening hours. The members club, which people can join for £24 a year, describes itself as “New Brighton’s premier late bar.”

The club had initially asked to stay open until at least 1.45am every day and 3.45am on Fridays and Saturdays. However due to concerns, they changed the application to close at 1.30am Sunday to Thursday and 3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The bid by the club faced opposition from Merseyside Police, the council’s licensing officers, neighbours, and New Brighton’s councillors. However the business said it had also taken steps and the number of complaints had dropped since it tightened things up.

During a lengthy Wirral Council licensing meeting on July 23, which ran for more than six hours, the member’s club fielded accusations of clients urinating, smashing glasses, doing drugs, and waking people up in the middle of the night. The business was also heavily criticised over the fact it previously played loud music and hosted DJs into the early hours of the morning without a licence.

Representatives for the Phoenix Club claimed the issues raised by police and licensing were minor, but it had addressed some concerns, such as the DJ. The club also suggesteds authorities had failed to do their job for not pointing out earlier that the club was playing music out of hours.

However Margaret O’Donnell, the council’s licensing manager, said it was the responsibility of the Phoenix Club to comply with its licence, adding: “If the authority are provided with evidence that isn’t the case, we would take appropriate action.”

The venue also tried to submit evidence on the day, which it claimed backed up its case over log books and policies. However the evidence was rejected over concerns from police, licensing and the public over its late submission.

Licensing said it had found no records of staff training, which had been done internally, during one visit. However the venue said staff had been trained and that it understood its responsibilities, arguing licensing had been misinterpreting things.

The licensing committee heard 40 bags of suspected drugs were found in a safe box over a 12 month period, though this was considered normal. Councillors also challenged the venue about 25 members being excluded over a year, about a quarter of the club’s members.

Andrew Bushell, the council’s licensing officer, revealed details behind the 21 complaints he’d recieved from customers including “shouting and fighting in the street beyond 2am”, and vomit and smashed glass around the premises. There were also repeated complaints of noise disturbance and vandalism.

This led to an inspection. Mr Bushell said: “As a result of the inspection, a warning letter was issued to the premises which informed of three breaches of the licence. Just for absolute confirmation, the local authority do not see a breach of the licence to be minor at all.”

After this, there were further reports of about 15 to 20 people out on the road past 1am “dancing, playfighting this time, and urinating on the street, allegations of drugs being done outside their property, cars beeping their horns.” CCTV showed “it was a busy night” and customers also appeared to be filming a TikTok.

Police also raised concerns about the operation of the business pointing out two other venues in the area open till similar times had had no issues in the last two years. They said there had been 22 incidents since 2007 linked with the club but the majority of these had happened since the Miller family took over.

Tom Griffiths, police licensing officer, said the force had serious concerns and couldn’t support any part of the application as they felt it would likely lead to more public nuisance and antisocial behaviour. He said the operation of the business “closely aligns to a nightclub without proposing any conditions that are suitable for that type of premises.”

Regarding any evidence presented at the meeting, he told councillors: “Approach any new evidence offer today with caution because we haven’t had the opportunity to closely consider it,” arguing the application was driven by finances.

Police had also recieved a series of 999 calls including emergency call outs linked to the business. Several of these involved people refusing to leave the club.

However when emergency services were called, the person involved was often found to have left the scene and on another occasion, police said they had tried to contact Louis Miller, Gary Miller’s son, four times with no luck.

On one occasion, police received a call from Mr Miller in the early hours of the morning about “loud and aggressive” customers. When officers arrived they found the club member involved had left the scene.

Mr Griffiths said Mr Miller told the force he had only reported it to the police. The man involved was described as wearing an all-grey tracksuit but the Phoenix Club bars non-members from wearing trackies.

This means the club should have had the man’s details as this is required for membership. Mr Griffiths said Mr Miller “informed the attending police that he didn’t know who the offender was despite being described during the call as one of his customers.”

Mr Griffiths said: “Either Mr Miller wasn’t willing to comply with police or wasn’t willing to enforce his own dress code on the premises.” He went on to say the police were also contacted by a member of the public at another time who said their seven year old child was “scared during the night due to noise and shouting and screaming of patrons.”

Police said they felt the granting of the application would significantly undermine the rules around licensing and increase disorder in the area, arguing it highlighted the significant inexperience of those running the place. They said no risk assessments had previously been done around the number of door staff needed and criticised Mr Miller’s lack of experience as a bouncer.

Mr Griffiths said the number of calls made to police over what he described as low level incidents “demonstrates the inexperience of the premises when handling incidents that are typical of the nighttime economy.” He pointed to a number of temporary event notices applied for in recent weeks despite police concerns arguing this wouldn’t be the actions of a responsible operator.

Police said the Phoenix Club should have considered whether it could manage the premises well as they had been called to five incidents in the last year, three of which were after 2am. Mr Griffiths said: “What I wouldn’t expect as the police is for their supervisor to remove a single person from the premises,” later telling councillors he had doubts about staff training and the overall management.

Responding to the police’s criticisms over his experience, Mr Miller felt the club was being penalised for doing what it was asked to do which was to contact police over incidents.

Councillors also heard from two local residents who said they had been kept up by the noise and had even had to move rooms to be able to sleep. Charlie Ward said the area “smells like urine on a Saturday.”

Ellery Hardie, who has lived on Princess Road since he was born, said he’d felt problems in the area get worse over time. He said: “It’s disruptive to have it there, it has been for a while,” telling councillors: “There’s a lot of people that aren’t happy with the way it’s being run.”

Hitting back at claims by the venue issues had nothing to do with them, Mr Hardie said: “If it wasn’t there, there wouldn’t be people there drunk, there wouldn’t be people standing outside of it if it wasn’t a bar.”

Louis Miller, who spoke on behalf of the business for much of the meeting, argued the application was to do with moving forward the development of the business and the changing demographics of the local neighbourhood. He said: “Without those extra hours, we will simply not be able to afford operating during the week.”

The venue also suggested the opposition had been part of a coordinated and malicious campaign driven after its application had been submitted. Mr Miller claimed he’d been told by a local business owner they had been pressured into signing a petition “out of fear or to avoid direct conflict.”

Mr Miller argued there was no evidence to link various incidents to the business, arguing issues around antisocial behaviour was a common issue across the area. For example when addressing concerns about alleged drugs, the club said it took these allegations extremely seriously and rejected the claims.

Mr Miller said it carried out toilet checks, the sink area has CCTV, and had a deposit box on site for drugs. He also disputed people had heard “snorting noises” coming from the venue, arguing this contradicted the complaints about loud noise.

While he said he had been covering as door staff, a key concern raised by police, he stressed there was always another license holder on the premises. The venue also said it now regularly hired door staff and would take on the concerns stressing its desire to work with authorities.

Mr Miller said the venue had “a long history as part of the fabric of the New Brighton community” and it had complied with licensing and police demands, adding: “The results of this effort are evidence in the significant reduction in complaints.”

He said the venue was committed to high standards. He told councillors: “We have shown ourselves as a responsible operator who do listen and adapt and contribute positively to the area,” adding: “We are not just a late night venue, we are part of the community.”

The venue will find out the council’s decision in the coming days.