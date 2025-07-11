A Merseyside seafront pub is reopening its doors tomorrow (July 11) for the first time in six years as its new operators plan to relaunch “in style”.

The Queen’s Royal, which sits on New Brighton’s waterfront, has been empty for six years after it unexpectedly closed in March 2019. The former hotel has remained shut ever since.

However it was announced on May 8, the pub would soon be reopening as its new operators said it would “be reborn as a traditional pub with a modern twist”. When the venue reopens, it’s hoped it will help revive an area of the seafront that went quiet following the closure of Wetherspoons.

Now Nicholas Demetrios, who also runs Wirral venues Nyx, Onyx, and the Little Gem, hopes to bring back pub food and nice pints to the Wirral waterfront location. The hotel still has its licence and it’s planned for the hotel to remain open until 1am.

The LDRS was previously given a look inside the building as it prepared to reopen. It’s the latest change on the waterfront with a former Wetherspoons set to be brought back into use and further changes could be coming down the line with plans put forward as part of a Wirral Council masterplan for the area.

Mr Demetrios previously told the LDRS: “I want this to become people’s local pub and their local event space. New Brighton is already packed so it’s only going to get busier really,” adding: “I would like the tourists who are going to the Travelodge to be able to go somewhere a bit different, this will give you a vibe of New Brighton.”

Despite the hotel not being open yet, the new operators said they were already getting about 10 CVs a day from people looking for a job. He added: “It has been unbelievable the reaction. A lot of people are just coming in to see inside. We have already booked two weddings. They wanted it here.

“I am hopefully here for the long term. I am 24 years old and I am using my short experience of life, my degree, and being [Wirral Life Magazine] entrepreneur of the year to hopefully make it work.”

In a new post, the pub said: “It’s been a long time coming… and we’re almost ready to welcome you back! This Friday marks our official soft opening — the beginning of something very special.”

A brand new bar, BBQ terrace menu, a new restaurant offering, and live entertainment are all being promised. The post said a few final touches were underway, adding: “Our team has worked day and night to make this happen, and we’re so proud of what’s already been achieved. So please bear with us as we continue to polish everything up in the coming weeks.”

The pub will reopen tomorrow (July 11) at 3pm with live music between 6pm and 8pm. There will also be a DJ on the terrace from 3pm until late.

This will be followed by an 11am opening on July 12 kicking off the weekend “in style with great drinks, an outdoor BBQ, and live music”. Music performers Carys Hanson and Hello Felix are set to perform as part of an 80s themed night.

When the LDRS visited the pub in May, it was told repairs have been made to the roof which was coming down, the outside was being repainted, while the inside was being gutted out.

The former Stage Door Tap will become a self-contained function room while what was the function room will become the new hotel’s restaurant and bar. People will be able to walk straight from the promenade to grab some food and a pint rather than going in the side like before.

The bar will be situated towards the back and food will be delivered by Fusion Catering, a local firm. Downstairs which was previously off limits with its abandoned bar is set to become a hub for businesses including a hairdressers.