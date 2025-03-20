Increased shuttle bus services will transport Everton fans to and from its new stadium this weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

25,000 fans are expected to attend Everton’s under-21 friendly match at Bramley-Moore Dock on Sunday, March 23 – both to see the game and to experience the new 52,888-capacity stadium ahead of its full opening later this year.

Transport services will be stepped up ahead of and following the match, which kicks off at 2.00pm, with additional trains to nearby Sandhills station and an increased number of shuttle bus services to and from Everton Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach will operate two shuttle bus routes, including the 919 and the new 939, providing direct access to and from the stadium. Tickets are priced at £2 for a single journey or £4 for a return. Payments can be made via the Stagecoach app, contactless, or cash.

Everton Stadium bus services boosted for second test event at Bramley-Moore Dock. | Stagecoach

The Stagecoach services are also follows:

919 Service

City Centre Pick-up & Drop-off: Commutation Row, Liverpool City Centre

Stadium Drop-off: Great Howard Street at Blackstone Street

Stadium Pick-up: Great Howard Street at Bentinck Street

New 939 Service

Bootle Pick-up & Drop-off: Bootle Bus Station, Washington Parade (near Strand Shopping Centre)

Stadium Drop-off: Derby Road at Wellington Employment Park, north of Blackstone Street

Stadium Pick-up: Derby Road, north of Boundary Street

Both services will begin operating two hours before kick-off. After the match, the 919 and 939 shuttle services will be available to transport fans back to their original pick-up points. Bus loaders will be on hand to assist with boarding at the designated locations.

Arriva shuttle bus services can be found here.

Other plans include a special 5.00pm direct Mersey Ferries sailing between the Gerry Marsden Ferry Terminal at Liverpool’s Pier Head and Seacombe (Wirral), as well as increased Mereyrail services. Full details can be found here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have built a new state-of-the-art stadium at Bramley Moore Dock. | Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

An evacuation exercise will be also performed at the end of the test event, that will enable Everton to obtain a safety licence for the 52,888-capacity waterfront venue.

The 25,000-plus supporters attending the friendly between the Blues' Under-21s and Bolton Wanderers ‘B’ on Sunday 23 March are to be asked to exit the stadium during the second half, before the full-time whistle.

A spokesperson for Everton Football Club said: “The process will allow the emergency services and local authorities to monitor a large-scale evacuation from the Bramley-Moore Dock site and supporters attending the event are being asked to play their part in making the exercise a success.”