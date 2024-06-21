Watch more of our videos on Shots!

French-style jazz bar Petit Café has extended its opening hours despite concerns from residents.

After more than a decade on Lark Lane, Bistro Noir announced it would be leaving L17 in March. The site of the family run business was taken up by Petit Café, with the brand marking its third location in the city. After an initial opening in April, the business had asked Liverpool Council to extend its trading hours to expand its French jazz-style offering but had been met with concerns.

The firm, operated by city businessman Paul Senior, already boasts two branches on Berry Street in the city centre and Allerton Road. It welcomed guests to its new venue on Lark Lane for the first time in April with permission to serve alcohol until 11pm.

A plan to extend this by a further hour until midnight had been met with concern by residents who lodged their objections with Liverpool Council over fears of noise and the possibility of “rowdy behaviour.” Mr Senior and his agent Karl Bruder set about quelling such fears in a licensing and gambling sub-committee at Liverpool Town Hall.

Mr Bruder said no issues had emerged at Mr Senior’s other venues with vertical drinking prohibited at the new venture, seeking to provide restaurant style table service. An additional six tables would also be situated outside.

Mr Senior added how he had made himself available to residents and local elected representatives as he “did not want to add to concerns” raised around noise following the bar’s opening night in April. The proprietor added how he had identified the brand as a right “fit” for Lark Lane and sought to be able to compete with other businesses.

Bistro Noir closed its doors earlier this year, after serving Lark Lane for more than a decade. The venue has since become home to Petit Cafe. | Google Street View

In only seeking to extend trading hours to midnight, Mr Senior said he did not want the latest venture to be seen as a ‘late night operation’ or somewhere revellers could visit for a last late drink. After a short deliberation, a three-person panel conferred the amended terms on Petit Café.