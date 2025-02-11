A local content creator has ‘revealed’ a new petrol station in Liverpool - which is almost as cheap as Costco.

Go Kirkdale, Brewster Street, opened just before Christmas last year - right next to the Essar station. The site was previously a forecourt, before becoming a hand car wash which later closed down. A planning application to turn it into a Go site was given the green light by Liverpool City Council in 2022.

The contemporary forecourt is completely self-service, with customers able to pay by cash or card at the fuel pump. A jet car wash is available, as well as a range of petrol and diesel options.

Go Kirkdale. | Go via LinkedIn

Visiting the new Go site last week, Instagram creator V10Vernon - who says he usually gets his fuel at Costco - praised its affordable prices, with petrol costing 123.9p per litre on the day of his visit, and diesel priced at 128.9p per litre.

Describing Go Kirkdale as Liverpool’s “worst kept secret”, he also compared the prices to other nearby fuel stations, including Bootle’s Asda Express which was priced at 137.7p per litre for petrol and 143.7p per litre for diesel.

The Essar Brewster Street site was offering competitive prices of 125.7p per litre petrol and 130.7p per litre for diesel, while a nearby (unspecified) Tesco charged 136.9p per litre for petrol and 142.9p per litre for diesel.

According to Petrolprices.com, Costco Liverpool is currently (February 11) charging 122.9p per litre for petrol and 127.9p per litre. A Costco membership is required.