New Sainsbury's store to open in Birkenhead

A new Sainsbury’s store is set to open in Birkenhead as part of the Wirral Waters development.

Wirral Council has approved plans to build the new 4,300 sq ft waterfront store near Peel Waters’ £130m Millers Quay apartments, on the corner of Dock Road and Duke Street. In keeping with Wirral Waters’ environmental credentials, the store will be powered by 100% renewable electricity and will feature 100% LED lighting throughout.

The Sainsbury’s Local store will provide new jobs for the area and will be open to customers between between 7.00am and 11.00pm daily. The shop will provide everything from bread and pastries baked daily in-store to fruit and veg, meat, fish and meal solutions.

Other features include a free cash machine and a collection point for customers to order and collect from Argos, Tu clothing and Habitat. Building work is expected to begin on site in the Autumn of 2025, with completion anticipated early in 2026.

Richard Mawdsley, Director of Development at Wirral Waters, said: “We’re very excited to have secured Sainsbury’s who will provide an essential amenity for the new and growing community at Wirral Waters.

“It is important that those choosing to live in this newly regenerated neighbourhood have access to a walkable and high-quality convenience store, as well as new jobs and training opportunities.

“The design and construction of the new store will align with our high standards of sustainability at Wirral Waters, and will involve construction students from Wirral Met College, as they have been throughout the construction of Millers Quay.”