New state-of-the-art ferry cross the Mersey to be built - first upgrade for more then 60 years
The new vessel is expected to be constructed at Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead.
The first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years has been commissioned. The state-of-the-art vessel is expected to be constructed at Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead. The multimillion-pound project will also see upgrade works to one of the existing vessels.
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region said: “The current vessels are older than the Gerry and the Pacemakers song (1964) that helped make them world famous, they are becoming harder and harder to maintain and definitely in need of an upgrade.
“We’re making a significant investment in one brand new greener, more energy efficient and one upgraded vessel to ensure that the iconic Ferry Cross the Mersey will continue to be enjoyed by generations to come.”