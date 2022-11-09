The new vessel is expected to be constructed at Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead.

The first new Mersey Ferry in more than 60 years has been commissioned. The state-of-the-art vessel is expected to be constructed at Cammell Laird shipyard in Birkenhead. The multimillion-pound project will also see upgrade works to one of the existing vessels.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region said: “The current vessels are older than the Gerry and the Pacemakers song (1964) that helped make them world famous, they are becoming harder and harder to maintain and definitely in need of an upgrade.