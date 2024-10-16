'Superb' Blue Whale Supermarket coming to Liverpool city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans have been put forward for a Blue Whale Supermarket in Liverpool city centre, offering fresh fruit, veg and a wide range of Asian products.

Blue Whale Supermarket opened a huge store in Manchester’s Chinatown in 2022, offering fresh fruit, vegetables, fish and live seafood, as well as popular Asian sweet treats, snacks and drinks. Describing itself as a ‘superb Oriental supermarket’, the site also stocks alcohol such as Japanese sake and features a sushi restaurant.

Now, the company looks to be setting its sights on Liverpool, with licensing and planning applications submitted to the city council.

According to an advertisement application, submitted on behalf of Bluewhale Supermarkets Ltd, the new store would be located at Unit 7, 58-60 Hanover Street, below the Premier Inn Hotel and just a few steps away from the Tesco Superstore.

Blue Whale Supermarket plans for Hanover Street, Liverpool. | Blue Whale Supermarket/TwentySix Architects

The proposals seek approval to display two internally illuminated fascia signs on the shopfront, an internally illuminated projecting sign, a hanging LED screen and two internally illuminated graphic signs to the windows.

An application for the grant of a premises license has also been submitted, with the primary focus being on ‘Asian cuisine’. If approved, the supermarket would be open from 9.00am to 11.00pm Monday to Sunday. The application also seeks permission to supply alcohol for consumption off the premises between these hours.

According to Liverpool City Council’s licensing portal, representations are to be received by October 31, 2024.

