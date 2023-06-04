A brand-new supermarket is set to open in Liverpool city centre, providing 14 job opportunities, and a wide range of international foods.

Based on London Road, at the site previously occupied by B&M Stores, the new Taza Supermarket will bring retail with an independent approach, which is proving to be distinctly successful in a location which is close to the heart of some of the city’s most noted cultural, leisure and entertainment landmarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new supermarket will be 16,000 square feet in size, and will specialise in Turkish, Asian, Middle Eastern and Eastern European food as well as Halal meat. The store will be providing 14 employment opportunities, including a mix of both full-time and part-time roles.

Director of Taza Supermarket Ahmed Rasool said: “London Road is the perfect place for us to open our Taza Supermarket. Rich in retail history, it is now a zone which encourages and supports independent businesses just like ours.

“Close to both universities, the city’s renowned cultural quarter and landmarks like the Empire Theatre, it is a place where customers can seek out purchases which offer them a much wider variety than in traditional retailers.

“We are delighted that we have also been able to redevelop the property, as it is a real boost to the area to have incoming investment. We look forward to becoming a part of the London Road retail community.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

About Taza Supermarket: The new store is based at 145 -163 London Road, L3 8JA and will be opening

early June 2023. It will be open daily from 8am-10pm.