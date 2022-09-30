The suspects are being questioned by detectives.

Detectives have arrested an eleventh person in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 40-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender tody and is currently being questioned.

The arrest comes after a 34-year-old man from Dovecot was arrested on suspicion of murder, on Thursday night.

Photo issued by Merseyside Police of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was fatally shot at her home in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

Olivia was fatally shot in the chest when a gunman chased another man into her house on Kingsheath Avenue, on August 22.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, was shot in the arm as she struggled to close the door on the intruders.

The gunman’s intended target - convicted burglar Joseph Nee - was also shot after bursting into their home as he fled the shooter. Both were treated in hospital for their injuries.

Ms Korbel, 46, had opened the door to investigate a disturbance in the street.

The murder investigation is ongoing and Merseyside Police continue to appeal for people with information to come forward.

£200,000 reward for conviction of killer

Last week, a record £200,000 reward was offered by Crimestoppers in the hunt for the killer of Olivia.

The charity’s founder and chairman Lord Ashcroft originally put up £50,000 for information that leads to the conviction of those responsible for the schoolgirl’s death.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was fatally shot in her home in the Dovecot area of Liverpool (Credit: PA/ Peter Byrne)

That was increased thanks to the offer of £100,000 from a private donor which the peer matched it.

Announcing Crimestoppers’s biggest single reward offer, Lord Ashcroft said: “This case has been incredibly shocking, not just for those who are directly affected but also for Liverpool and the nation as a whole.

“I am delighted that with the support of a private donor, Crimestoppers can now offer a record £200,000 for information to catch Olivia’s killer.

“A precious young life has been lost so we need every effort to find those involved in this appalling killing.”

Crimestoppers is independent of the police and takes information about crime completely anonymously.

Search for murder weapons

The two guns used by the killer on the night of Olivia’s murder have been identified by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

The gun responsible for killing Olivia is a .38 revolver. The second, a Glock-type 9mm pistol, has been used in three separate incidents on Merseyside across a two-and-a-half-year period.

It was used in Wimbourne Close, Dovecot, on January 27, 2020 when a 19-year-old man was targeted.

The next incident occurred on August 8 this year, in Finch Way, Dovecot, when two rival groups, one in a car and the other on motorcycles, fired shots indiscriminately whilst near to some playing fields. The shooting took place just around the corner from Olivia’s house and just two weeks before her murder.

A map of where the Glock was used on three separate occasions on Merseyside. Image: Merseyside Police

The Glock was then used in the shooting at Kingsheath Avenue, along with the .38 revolver that was responsible for the fatal wounding of Olivia.

Det chief supt Kameen said: “These are incredibly dangerous weapons that are in the hand or hands of people that don’t care about anyone else. Therefore, why should you show them any loyalty?

“We know that one of these guns has been used in three separate incidents and I am determined to take these weapons off our streets, before they can maim or kill anyone else.”

Hundreds line the street for funeral of Olivia

Hundreds of people lined the streets of Knotty Ash for Olivia’s funeral earlier this month.

The coffin of Olivia Pratt-Korbel is carried into at St Margaret Mary's Church in Liverpool. Picture: Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images

Her funeral service was held at St Margaret Mary’s Church where mourners were asked to wear pink, in honour of the nine year old’s favourite colour.

The Mayor of Liverpool, Joanne Anderson, offered her ‘prayers, love and support’ to the family and described the nine-year-old’s murder as a ‘crime beyond belief’.