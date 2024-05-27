New Upside Down House that's set to be social media hit opens in Liverpool city centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
Upside Down House will open its brand-new house in Liverpool ONE this half-term, filled with ‘quirky’ and ‘unique’ features. With a red and white exterior, and optical illusions inside, the attraction will provide incredible photo opportunities for visitors and is sure to be hit on social media.
Officially opening its doors on Monday (May 27), the Liverpool House features new areas that have never been seen previously, and visitors will be able to capture images of themselves walking on the ceiling, floating amongst the clouds of Candy Land and playing Pac-Man upside down.
Located next door to Byron Burger on Thomas Steers Way and opposite the Hilton Hotel, the Liverpool House is the the first attraction if its kind in the North West, and perfect for family fun whilst the kids are off school.
Tickets are available now and cost £6.95 per person, with under-3s going free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, or at the ticket office upon arrival, with the attraction being open from 10.00am to 8.00pm every day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.