New Upside Down House that's set to be social media hit opens in Liverpool city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th May 2024, 12:54 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 07:53 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Visitors at the new attraction would seemingly be walking on the ceiling, with all the furniture above their heads.

Upside Down House will open its brand-new house in Liverpool ONE this half-term, filled with ‘quirky’ and ‘unique’ features. With a red and white exterior, and optical illusions inside, the attraction will provide incredible photo opportunities for visitors and is sure to be hit on social media.

Officially opening its doors on Monday (May 27), the Liverpool House features new areas that have never been seen previously, and visitors will be able to capture images of themselves walking on the ceiling, floating amongst the clouds of Candy Land and playing Pac-Man upside down.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Upside Down House confirmed for Liverpool. Liverpool ONE/Upside Down House UKUpside Down House confirmed for Liverpool. Liverpool ONE/Upside Down House UK
Upside Down House confirmed for Liverpool. Liverpool ONE/Upside Down House UK

Located next door to Byron Burger on Thomas Steers Way and opposite the Hilton Hotel, the Liverpool House is the the first attraction if its kind in the North West, and perfect for family fun whilst the kids are off school.

Tickets are available now and cost £6.95 per person, with under-3s going free. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, or at the ticket office upon arrival, with the attraction being open from 10.00am to 8.00pm every day.

Related topics:LiverpoolLiverpool ONEOptical IllusionsNorth WestTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.