Regional leaders ask government for support, COVID hospitalisions rise in Merseyside, Tyson Fury spotted shirtless in Aintree pub.

Liverpool City Region leaders have written a joint letter to the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove asking for the Government to take action so that local authorities aren’t forced to make cuts to essential services and the support provided to vulnerable residents.

Mayor Joanne Anderson has joined Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram are among those who have urged the Government to recognise the impact of rapidly rising inflation rates on local government finances.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a letter to the Secretary of State, the political leaders point out that the highest levels of inflation for four decades are already driving up the costs of the raw materials, labour, and services which Councils must pay for in order to provide essential public services.

🦠 One of the UK's most senior health officials has urged people to wear masks in crowded places. Dame Dr Jenny Harries warned the current wave of Covid-19 has not yet peaked. The number of people hospitalised with COVID has risen across parts of Merseyside, with one NHS hospital trust recording a 153% increase in a week.

🥊 Retired WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury was spotted enjoying life in an Aintree pub this weekend. 'The Gypsy King' was in Liverpool for part of his UK-wide tour. Enjoying the sunny weather, a shirtless Fury popped into The Queens pub by Aintree Racecourse.