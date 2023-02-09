🅿️ A Freedom of Information request has revealed that 51 parking penalty notices issued to fourteen elected members of Liverpool City Council were redacted using ‘back door’ methods between 2015 and 2020. Theresa Grant, Interim Chief Executive, said: "I want to be clear that what happened historically is no reflection of the council's current Parking Services staff nor management team."
🚒 A specialist team from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service are being deployed to Turkey following the devastating earthquakes that hit the region on Monday. The disaster death toll in the country and neighbouring Syria has reached over 9,000.
Advertisement
Advertisement
💷 Liverpool Council is owed millions of pounds accrued over a five year period by the firm that operates the M&S Bank Arena. Over a period of five years dating back to 2015, The ACC Liverpool Group, which operates the event complex on the King'sKing's Dock, including the arena, racked up debt worth around £7.1m to the council.