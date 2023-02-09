Controversy surrounding parking fines, Merseyside Fire & Rescue in Turkey, council owed millions by ACC Group.

🅿️ A Freedom of Information request has revealed that 51 parking penalty notices issued to fourteen elected members of Liverpool City Council were redacted using ‘back door’ methods between 2015 and 2020. Theresa Grant, Interim Chief Executive, said: "I want to be clear that what happened historically is no reflection of the council's current Parking Services staff nor management team."

🚒 A specialist team from Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service are being deployed to Turkey following the devastating earthquakes that hit the region on Monday. The disaster death toll in the country and neighbouring Syria has reached over 9,000.

