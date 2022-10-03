Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s accused killer appears in court, burglary figures for Merseyside, Late Night Levy consultation

🚨 A 34-year-old man accused of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot dead in her own home, has appeared at Liverpool Crown Court. Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby, will face trial, expected to last four weeks, on March 6.

🚨 Only 4% of burglars were prosecuted in the region last year. According to data from the Home Office, fewer than 1 in 26 burglary cases reported to Merseyside Police in the space of a year resulted in a suspect being charged. The average across England and Wales is 5%.

🌃 Liverpool City Council has launched a consultation on the future of the Late Night Levy paid for by businesses supplying alcohol after midnight. The levy was introduced in April 2017 and is paid by licensed premises, serving drinks from 00.00hrs until 06.00hrs on one or more days in a year.