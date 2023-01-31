Elle Edwards murder investigation, Mental wellbeing in young people, New mini roads scheme in Everton

🚨 A man arrested in connection with the murder of Elle Edwards on Christmas Eve has been released on conditional bail. The 20-year-old was arrested on Thursday by police investigating the death of Elle, who was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral.

⚕️A new study has revealed that the mental well-being of young people in Liverpool is suffering more than during the covid-19 pandemic. The Prince's Trust NatWest Youth Index 2023 found that the cost of living and looming recession are young people's biggest worries for the future in Liverpool, with 68 per cent of people stating concerns about the cost of living crisis.

