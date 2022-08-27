Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family tribute, Ofgem confirms energy price cap rise, GP patient survey results revealed.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have paid tribute to her following her death. They said the nine-year-old was a unique, chatty little girl who loved dressing up.

In a statement, they said: “Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second man has now been arrested on suspicion of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

“Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness.

“We as a family are heartbroken and have lost a huge part of our life.

“If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up. It is not about being a “snitch” or a “grass” it is about finding out who took our baby away from us.

“We as a family are eternally grateful for the help and support we have received from people across the world.“We are also thankful to Merseyside police for the outstanding work and to the staff at Alder Hey and Aintree hospitals.”

Read More Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Police release video footage following murder arrests

⚡ As the new energy price cap is announced, Ofgem has said that the typical household bill will be more than three and a half thousand pounds a year from October first. The regulator said that the increase reflects the continued rise in global wholesale gas prices.