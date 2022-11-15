🚨 A woman from Birkenhead has been sentenced after robbing an 86-year-old man at his home in Birkenhead. The crime also resulted in the pensioner sustaining a head injury. As a result, 53-year-old Angela Burns has been jailed for six years.
🚒 Firefighters, control and non-uniformed staff across Merseyside have voted in favour of industrial action that could last up to six months. The ballot came after what the Fire Brigades Union described as a "serious breakdown in industrial relations" and a failure to reach an agreement on several issues.
🅿️ Parking charges in Liverpool City Centre could rise under new proposals, which would also scrapped some free parking time slots. Liverpool Council has launched a month-long consultation on the future of on-street parking in the city centre to modernise the provision and improve congestion and air quality.