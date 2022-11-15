Birkenhead woman jailed for robbing pensioner, Merseyside firefighters vote in favour of industrial action, parking charges set to rise.

🚨 A woman from Birkenhead has been sentenced after robbing an 86-year-old man at his home in Birkenhead. The crime also resulted in the pensioner sustaining a head injury. As a result, 53-year-old Angela Burns has been jailed for six years.

🚒 Firefighters, control and non-uniformed staff across Merseyside have voted in favour of industrial action that could last up to six months. The ballot came after what the Fire Brigades Union described as a "serious breakdown in industrial relations" and a failure to reach an agreement on several issues.