Gangland enforcer convicted for acid attack an street shootings, 20,000 households yet to receive council tax rebate, milestone for Everton’s new stadium.

A gangland enforcer from Liverpool has been convicted of launching an acid attack on a victim in St Helens and plotting to blind other targets.

Jonathan Gordon, 34, from Kirkdale, charged £6,000 to commit an acid attack and £10,000 to blind someone. He'll be sentenced in June.

🏘️ Around 20,000 households across Liverpool are yet to receive payment of the council tax rebate.

The rebate is part of a support scheme announced by the UK Government to support people with increasing energy costs.

A cabinet report said it was likely the scheme would take "a number of weeks to complete" owing to the large volumes to be processed.

🏟️ The first super-columns of steelwork have been installed at Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.