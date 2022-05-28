A gangland enforcer from Liverpool has been convicted of launching an acid attack on a victim in St Helens and plotting to blind other targets.
Jonathan Gordon, 34, from Kirkdale, charged £6,000 to commit an acid attack and £10,000 to blind someone. He'll be sentenced in June.
🏘️ Around 20,000 households across Liverpool are yet to receive payment of the council tax rebate.
The rebate is part of a support scheme announced by the UK Government to support people with increasing energy costs.
A cabinet report said it was likely the scheme would take "a number of weeks to complete" owing to the large volumes to be processed.
🏟️ The first super-columns of steelwork have been installed at Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.
The milestone, less than a year after ground was first broken on the waterfront development, will see the stadium outline emerge significantly over the coming weeks and months.