Beatles tourism industry pioneers honoured, consultation launched over future of Croxteth Hall, heatwave sends temperatures soaring on Merseyside.

🏛️ A new consultation has been launched, which is asking visitors to Liverpool's Croxteth Hall and Country Park their views on ways to generate income from the historic site.

It costs more than £1 million annually to maintain the Hall and the green spaces surrounding it. The council is exploring any potential commercial opportunities which would bring in much-needed money.

The survey will ask about what is an appropriate charge for guided tours, views on the creation of a new large, environmentally friendly car park and possible parking charges for big events.

The questionnaire will also look to gauge what sort of events visitors would like to see take place in the Hall and park – from markets and outdoor cinema showings through to festivals and a ride-along miniature railway offer.

The survey can be found on the council’s website: liverpool.gov.uk/croxtethparkconsultation

🎖️ The two men credited as the pioneers of Liverpool’s multi-million pound Beatles tourism industry have been honoured by the city. Bill Heckle, managing director of Cavern City Tours and Dave Jones, its president, have been made Citizens of Honour at a special ceremony at Liverpool Town Hall.

☀️ Temperatures across Merseyside are expected to hit 32°C this Saturday, matching Barcelona and exceeding temperatures in Rome. As the mercury rises, the Sefton coastline is expected to be extremely busy as day trippers seek out the best beaches.