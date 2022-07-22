🗳️ Liverpool City Council have opted to scrap the position of elected city mayor. At a town hall meeting on Wednesday night, councillors voted by a majority of 51 to 18 to axe the role following the May 2023 local elections and return to a council leader and cabinet executive model.
🚌 There's been another day of strike action for Arriva workers in the region. Bus services have not been running as workers began a continuous all-out strike over a pay dispute. The industrial action has affected the majority of services throughout the North West of England.
Most Popular
👊 Paddy Pimblett wants to bring UFC to Liverpool's famous home ground. ‘The Baddy’ has held talks about fighting at Anfield. However, the scouser who fights at lightweight in the UFC told our reporter that those in charge at Liverpool FC said there wouldn't be any space in the calendar until 2024 at the earliest.