Liverpool Council set to scrap role of Mayor, Arriva bus strikes continue, Paddy ‘The Baddy’ wants UFC in Anfield.

🗳️ Liverpool City Council have opted to scrap the position of elected city mayor. At a town hall meeting on Wednesday night, councillors voted by a majority of 51 to 18 to axe the role following the May 2023 local elections and return to a council leader and cabinet executive model.

Read More Liverpool council vote to scrap role of elected city mayor - going against public poll

🚌 There's been another day of strike action for Arriva workers in the region. Bus services have not been running as workers began a continuous all-out strike over a pay dispute. The industrial action has affected the majority of services throughout the North West of England.