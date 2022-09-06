More arrests in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation, Covid-19 booster roll out, Cruise terminal anniversary.

🛳️ Liverpool’s cruise terminal is on course to welcome its one-millionth international visitor as it gears up to celebrate its 15th anniversary.

The terminal was officially opened by HRH, The Duke of Kent, in 2007. In that time, the terminal has welcomed more than 700 ships and boosted the local economy by £65 million.

The anniversary begins on Monday 5 September and there will be 15-days of celebrations and events that will see Liverpool ONE’s ‘Tickle the Ivories’ piano on tour at the Cruise Terminal, with daily entertainment from local musicians, courtesy of Open Culture.

🦠 The NHS in Liverpool are now offering Covid-19 autumn boosters to those who are eligible – with those at highest risk being offered it first; this includes residents and staff in care homes and some housebound patients. Those eligible will be contacted by the NHS when it's their turn to be vaccinated.