🦠 Figures suggest that GP patients in Liverpool have one of the highest rates of long Covid in the country. Of the 6,555 respondents surveyed in Liverpool, 418 (6.4%) said they had symptoms of long Covid – one of the highest rates in England.
📊 Liverpool Council has been warned of further budget pressures if it cannot deliver savings on time as increased deficits loom. Auditors Grant Thorton delivered its interim report in which it said Liverpool Council cannot afford to allow savings to continue to mount up year-on-year.
🚒 People burning toast and coronavirus lockdowns led to an increase in calls received by Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service last year. An assessment of the service's key performance indicators from April 2021 to March this year identified that almost 22,700 emergency calls were received during that period.