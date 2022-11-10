Much loved dad killed by bus in Bootle, Adelphi owner ranked worst in UK, free bus travel for members of Armed Forces.

⚫ The man who died after being hit by a bus in Bootle on Monday has been named as 63-year-old Norman Rigby. Emergency services were called to Canal Street, near the Bridgewater Complex, at around 3.55 pm and rushed Mr Rigby to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. His family said he had a big impact on everyone he met.

🏨 The owner of the Adelphi Hotel has been ranked the UK's worst hotel chain for the 10th consecutive year. Britannia Hotels received an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56%, according to a Which? survey.