News bulletin: Man killed by bus in Bootle named, Adelphi owner ranked worst in UK
⚫ The man who died after being hit by a bus in Bootle on Monday has been named as 63-year-old Norman Rigby. Emergency services were called to Canal Street, near the Bridgewater Complex, at around 3.55 pm and rushed Mr Rigby to hospital, where he was sadly pronounced dead. His family said he had a big impact on everyone he met.
🏨 The owner of the Adelphi Hotel has been ranked the UK's worst hotel chain for the 10th consecutive year. Britannia Hotels received an overall customer satisfaction score of just 56%, according to a Which? survey.
🚏 Arriva is offering free bus travel to past and present members of the Armed Forces on its services throughout the regions on Sunday, 13 November. As a mark of respect on Remembrance Sunday, serving personnel, veterans and cadets will be allowed free travel onto Arriva services all day with the presentation of identification.