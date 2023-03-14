Teachers set to strike again, state of NHS dentists in Liverpool, Merseyside borough with the most potholes.

🪧Teachers will strike again this week after members voted overwhelmingly in favour of another round of walk outs. As a result, many schools across Merseyside will likely be forced to close or partially close during the strike action on Wednesday, 15 March, and Thursday, 16 March.

🦷A health charity has warned it "might be years" before patients can access an NHS dentist in Liverpool. In its assessment of NHS dentistry in the city, Healthwatch Liverpool has said that some people are being forced "out of desperation" to use their savings to pay for vital dental care due to the apparent lack of public health options.

