News bulletin: Merseyside borough with most potholes, dentist crisis and teacher strikes

Teachers set to strike again, state of NHS dentists in Liverpool, Merseyside borough with the most potholes.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 13th Mar 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 06:15 GMT

🪧Teachers will strike again this week after members voted overwhelmingly in favour of another round of walk outs. As a result, many schools across Merseyside will likely be forced to close or partially close during the strike action on Wednesday, 15 March, and Thursday, 16 March.

🦷A health charity has warned it "might be years" before patients can access an NHS dentist in Liverpool. In its assessment of NHS dentistry in the city, Healthwatch Liverpool has said that some people are being forced "out of desperation" to use their savings to pay for vital dental care due to the apparent lack of public health options.

🕳️Knowsley is one of the worst locations in England for potholed roads, new data has revealed. The research carried out by Compare the Market found a whopping 64% of roads in the Merseyside borough are deemed to be damaged, ranking the area as the fifth worst in the country.

