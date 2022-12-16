Merseyside Police deploy extra officers, Liverpool city centre bucks national trend, Baltic named coolest neighbourhood

🚨 Merseyside Police have announced they're deploying extra officers across the region and have issued advice to help you have festive fun and keep as safe as possible. They're advising people to take care of their valuables, plan your journey home before you set off and take care at cash points.

🏬 New data from the Liverpool BID company shows that despite the cost of living crisis, the city centre has fewer empty stores than other areas across the country. The research has also revealed that footfall has increased by almost 40% since 2021.

