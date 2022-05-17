Arrest after man dies in Tuebrook, reports of racist abuse at Goodison Park, updates at Arrowe Park Hospital

📳 Police have arrested a 56-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in Tuebrook on Sunday evening.

Emergency services attended a house on Newsham Drive around 6.50 pm, but despite the efforts of paramedics, a man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

📳 Everton are helping Merseyside Police after Brentford's Rico Henry and Ivan Toney claimed their family members were racially abused during the Premier League match at Goodison Park On Sunday.

Henry, who scored the winning goal in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Everton, took to social media to call for the incident to be investigated.

Read More Brentford duo Ivan Toney and Rico Henry say families racially abused at Everton game

📳 Arrowe Park Hospital has submitted a planning application to Wirral Council to completely redevelop the Accident and Emergency unit and the Urgent Treatment Centre.