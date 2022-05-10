📳 A man in his 40s has died after falling from the window of a house in Longmoor Lane, Walton.
Police have arrested a 43-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder. His is in custody and is being questioned by police.
In a statement, Merseyside Police said that at around 9.55pm on Sunday 8 May, a report was received that a man in his 40s had fallen from the window of a property on Longmoor Lane, near to the junction with Inglis Road.
📳 A man wanted for murder who was on the National Crime Agency’s most wanted list has been arrested in Spain.
David Ungi, 30, was being sought for his suspected role in the murder of 18-year-old Vinny Waddington in Liverpool in 2015.
📳 The Mayor of Liverpool has invited Liverpool Football Club to take part in a victory parade on Sunday, 29 May, in preparation for the potential outcome of the season.
As in 2019, if the parade does go ahead, there will be key advice to supporters to line the entire route, plan travel in advance and expect the city to be extremely busy.