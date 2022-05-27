🎫 Police have raided a house in Cheshire as part of an investigation into the sale of fake match tickets for the Champions League final.
Suspected counterfeit tickets were seized at a property in Winsford, together with a computer and mobile phone.
🚉 Railway workers have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action set to bring a halt to 80% of the train lines across the country. A
vanti Westcoast, Northern Rail and TransPennine Express, which all run routes in and around the Liverpool area, will all be affected.
😕 A new study has shown that a third of the people under the age of 26 are unfamiliar with The Beatles.
British radio manufacturers Roberts surveyed 2,000 people in the study and also found that half of Gen Z don't know who David Bowie was and only one in five were familiar with Madonna.