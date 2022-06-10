A 35 year-woman has been charged with arson following a fire at Liverpool Metropolitan Cathedral on Sunday 29th May.
Police were contacted by Mersey Fire and Rescue Service following the incident on Mount Pleasant.
Natasha Tisdall, who is of no fixed abode, was charged with arson and possession of a controlled drug.
🏛️ St George's Hall Charitable Trust is on the hunt for new members to help shape its future.
The trust is dedicated to conserving, restoring and developing the Grade I listed venue – with a focus on raising funds which can be invested in projects to sustain and improve the building.
🍽️ The city's new food and drink festival has been hailed a success. Over the Bank Holiday Jubilee weekend, the inaugural Taste Liverpool, Drink Bordeaux attracted thousands.
Set in some of Liverpool's most iconic locations during the Jubilee weekend, over 50 restaurants, cafes, food halls and bars participated.