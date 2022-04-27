News Bulletin: Woman shot by intruder in her home, potential date for new Merseyrail trains

Watch your latest news bulletin for Liverpool and Merseyside.

By Emily Bonner
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 6:36 am

📰 Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a woman was shot in her home in Wavertree in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The victim, in her 50s, was shot in the leg at a house on Deverell Grove at around 12.15am.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Emergency services attended, and the victim was taken to hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

📰 A potential date for the rolling out of new Merseyrail trains will be heard behind closed doors.

Liverpool City Region Combined Authority is to discuss bringing its new £500m train fleet into service when it meets on Friday, with a date for public use yet to be confirmed.

📰 Later this year, a new £10 million entertainment venue will open inside the former Debenhams at Liverpool ONE.

Gravity will house a unique e-karting experience, bowling, urban golf and more.

Emergency servicesHospitalHomeTrainsLiverpool