Healthwatch Liverpool has warned it ‘might be years’ before patients can access an NHS dentist in the city.

New research has revealed that a concerning number of young people would resort to ‘DIY’ dentistry measures, including self-tooth extraction, due to a lack of access to NHS dental care.

The Oral Health Index - a survey of 6,000 people from across England - also found that nearly three quarters (73%) of respondents from Liverpool agreed that there is a crisis in the provision of dental services.

Over half (57%) also agreed that there is a postcode lottery when it comes to accessing dental care, highlighting the extent of the challenge in finding an NHS dentist in the city.

Meanwhile, Healthwatch Liverpool has warned it “might be years” before patients can access an NHS dentist in the region and said some people are being forced “out of desperation” to use their savings to pay for vital dental care due to the lack of public health options.

A report from the charity claimed only a third of adults in the city have been able to access an NHS dentist in the last two years, while only 44% of children across Liverpool had seen a dentist last year. In both situations, this was lower than the rest of Merseyside and Cheshire.

Lack of NHS dentists

Launching on Tuesday, the Wrigley Oral Healthcare Programme’s Oral Health Index has uncovered the impact of the lack of access to NHS dentistry across England, with the North West having the joint lowest percentage of dental practices taking on new adult NHS patients - with only 1% of practices taking on adults and 4% taking on children.

‘DIY’ dentistry

Over a third (34%) of 16 to 24-year-olds across England have said they would resort to ‘DIY’ dentistry measures, due to a lack of access to dental care. The figures show young adults are feeling the most pressure to resort to such extreme measures, compared to just 12% of respondents over the age of 55.

‘DIY’ denstistry measures became a reality for a Liverpool grandfather last year, when he pulled out 11 of his own teeth with pliers after he couldn’t find an NHS dentist.

A grandfather removed his own teeth as he couldn’t see an NHS dentist. Image: George Glinos/SWNS

Retired builder, George Glinos, 67, gave up his old dentist four years ago as he was unhappy with the practitioner. He was unable to find another practice, so he took a gum infection into his own hands - by pulling out his infected teeth.

The Oral Health Index highlights that these dangerous methods could become more common and 78% of adults in Liverpool believe that the Government could do more to promote good oral health.

Lack of access to Liverpool dentists

The latest NHS figures show that dentist services are still struggling after the Covid-19 pandemic, with 32% less treatments delivered to children and adults in Liverpool.

The NHS Digital figures also showed there were 291 NHS dentists working across the former NHS Liverpool Clinical Commissioning Group area in the year to March 2022 – meaning each one had the equivalent of 1,720 patients on their roster.

In November of last year, Healthwatch Liverpool, published a report into the state of NHS dentistry in Liverpool which stated: “For most of this year there have been no dentists in Liverpool taking on new adult NHS patients and very few accepting new child patients.”

The charity added: “Currently (November 2022) there is one dentist taking on new adult patients from a small area of the city on a postcode basis.”

What’s been said

Mick Whitley, Labour MP for Birkenhead, said: “Access to dental care is severely restricted by the shortage of NHS dentists and the increasing costs of private dental treatment. It is no surprise to me that 73% of people in the Liverpool City Region are fed up, to what is left of their back teeth, with the appalling state of our dental services.

“The crisis in the North West is now acute. I believe the Government needs to take urgent action to guarantee access to people across the country. Getting relief from a toothache should not depend on where you live.”

A spokesperson for the NHS in the North West said: “The NHS recently announced the first reforms to dentistry services since 2006 which will support practices to improve access including giving high performing practices the opportunity to increase their activity and treat more patients.

“The Covid-19 pandemic, which has had a disproportionate impact on the North West region, has inevitably led to a disruption in routine dental care with NHS dentists having to focus on providing care for those with an urgent dental need.