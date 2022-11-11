NHS nurses in Merseyside have voted to go on strike, more than 60 warm hubs for Wirral, fines for irresponsible dog owners

🏥 NHS nurses in Merseyside have voted to go on strike following a national ballot in a row over pay and patient safety. The Royal College of Nursing asked its members to support industrial action as they launched the first statutory ballot on industrial action across the UK in the 106-year history of the union.

☕ More than 60 warm hubs will be proposed as part of Wirral Council plans to help people through the winter with the cost of living crisis. The warm hubs will provide spaces where those struggling with heating bills can seek advice and receive warm food and a drink.