The doctor’s verdict has changed the 22-year-old’s life.

Annie Newcomen, a speech therapist from Liverpool, was thought to be ‘covering up that she was drunk’ at work, before being taken to A&E by a suspicious co-worker following a series of unusual incidents.

The 22-year-old from Aigburth brushed off her episodes of ‘sudden brain fog and memory loss’ multiple times a day because doctors initially thought stress was the reason for her symptoms.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March 2022, medics eventually re-assessed and discovered Ms Newcomen had been experiencing mini seizures and suffers with epilepsy.

Annie Newcomen: Image: @NewcomenAnnie/twitter

She told Liverpool Echo: “In work I kept on feeling strange, I had a lot of déjà vu experiences.

“I would feel as though I had forgotten everything, I would be on the ward and go to the office - but forget why I was there, or what I was doing.

“A colleague took me to A&E after being concerned about how I was presenting myself. She thought I was trying to hide the fact I was drunk at work.

“I was referred to Walton Hospital for tests after telling the neurological team that I had periods throughout the day where I couldn’t speak and my brain was fuzzy. They turned around and told me I had epilepsy.”

She continued: “I was shocked, I thought epilepsy was something you could only get when you were a kid and grow up with it, I didn’t think it could come on in adult life. He told me you can get it at any age.

“It has been a massive life change for me. I have had to come to terms with the fact that this is happening to me, rather than me treating patients - like I treat patients who have had operations for epilepsy - and now I’m the patient.”

Ms Newcomen is taking medication which has cut the frequency of her fits to just a few each week, but she can no longer drive and can’t go back to work until her seizures are fully under control.

She is awaiting a second EGC test as the first one came back in the normal range, however has been advised by professionals then even if this comes back healthy, she will still suffer from epilepsy, as she experiences ‘focal seizures, also known as partial seizures, which can cause a general strange feeling’.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a condition that affects the brain and leaves patients at risk of seizures.

Around one in 100 people in the UK and one in 80 in the US have epilepsy.

Anyone can have a seizure, which does not automatically mean they have epilepsy.

Usually more than one episode is required before a diagnosis.

Seizures occur when there is a sudden burst of electrical activity in the brain, which causes a disruption to the way it works.

Some seizures cause people to remain alert and aware of their surroundings, while others make people lose consciousness.

Some also make patients experience unusual sensations, feelings or movement, or go stiff and fall to the floor where they jerk.

Epilepsy can be brought on at any age by a stroke, brain infection, head injury or problems at birth that lead to lack of oxygen.

But in more than half of cases, a cause is never found.

Anti-epileptic drugs do not cure the condition but help to stop or reduce seizures.

If these do not work, brain surgery can be effective.

First symptoms of an epilepic seizure