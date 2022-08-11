The teenager died from multiple injuries following the city centre attack in April.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A ninth man has been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.

Michael, 18, of Oil Street, Liverpool, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on April 16 and sadly passed away a short time later. A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Thursday, Merseyside Police confirmed that Steven McInerney, 33, of no fixed address, became the ninth man charged with Michael’s murder. He was arrested on Monday 16 May and bailed with conditions.

McInerney has now been remanded into custody and will appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on Friday, August 12.

Michael Toohey. Image: Family handout

A 14-year-old and 15-year-old previously arrested and bailed with conditions have now been released under investigation. A total of nine people have now been charged with Michael’s murder.

The people previously charged are:

Jack Knox, aged 19, of Oakdale Close, Kirkby

David Shelley, aged 25, of Chiltern Drive, Kirkby

Callum Hewell, aged 21, of Stratton Road, Kirkby

Matthew Wynn, aged 25, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby

Michael Williams, 24 years, of Carlake Grove

Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton

Keiron Williams, 28 years, of no fixed abode

A 14-year-old male