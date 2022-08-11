A ninth man has been charged with the murder of teenager Michael Toohey, who died after being attacked at an internet cafe in Liverpool city centre.
Michael, 18, of Oil Street, Liverpool, was rushed to hospital with multiple injuries following the incident on London Road on April 16 and sadly passed away a short time later. A post mortem confirmed he died from multiple injuries.
On Thursday, Merseyside Police confirmed that Steven McInerney, 33, of no fixed address, became the ninth man charged with Michael’s murder. He was arrested on Monday 16 May and bailed with conditions.
McInerney has now been remanded into custody and will appear before Wirral Magistrates Court on Friday, August 12.
A 14-year-old and 15-year-old previously arrested and bailed with conditions have now been released under investigation. A total of nine people have now been charged with Michael’s murder.
The people previously charged are:
Jack Knox, aged 19, of Oakdale Close, Kirkby
David Shelley, aged 25, of Chiltern Drive, Kirkby
Callum Hewell, aged 21, of Stratton Road, Kirkby
Matthew Wynn, aged 25, of Mosslawn Road, Kirkby
Michael Williams, 24 years, of Carlake Grove
Anthony Williams, 31, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton
Keiron Williams, 28 years, of no fixed abode
A 14-year-old male
A total of 15 people have been arrested in connection with Michael’s murder so far and our investigation continues.