By Emily Bonner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST

Following 2022’s success of raising over £70,000 for Claire House Children’s Hospice, the annual Mowgli Trust Dog Show returned to the Wirral over the weekend. Alongside canine competitions, the festival showcased local food vendors.

Having raised over one and a half million pounds for local charities, the Trust was created by 'curry evangelist' and Mowlgi Street Food founder Nisha Katona. She told LiverpoolWorld: "It's my favourite day of the year. It's one of those days when the whole Merseyside community comes together over food, four-legged friends and family. It's just a dream."

The 10 dog show competitions included fancy dress, cutest face and dog the judges would most like to take home. Agility demonstrations were also on display for visitors. A child friendly fun fair was on offer as well as local food, drink, and craft vendors.

Usually held in September, sunny skies and temperatures in excess of 20°C at Claremont Farm meant that paddling pools were on offer for our four-legged friends. Visitors could take cover in the shade under gazebos which are usually used to stay dry.

Nisha said: "This is exactly what we wanted. This kind of weather, blue sky, dry ground it's much better for the dogs."

All profits from the event go to Claire House Children's Hospice. They help seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.

  • Watch the video at the top of this page to see more dogs and hear more from Nisha Katona.
